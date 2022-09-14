Shetland: What to expect from the series seven finale Spoilers for episode five ahead

The new season of Shetland began to draw to a close after five tense episodes on Wednesday night and with only one more 60-minute slot to go, fans will be keen to know what they can expect from the series seven finale.

The sixth instalment marks Douglas Henshall's final outing as beloved protagonist Jimmy Perez, but will it all end in tears for the determined detective? Find out what to expect here…

We anticipate that several loose ends will be tied up in the last one-hour instalment, with Jimmy and his team finally discovering the serial killer behind the murders of Connor Cairns, Byrd Fleming, and William Rodgers.

Fans are also yet to discover the leader behind the eco-terrorism unit responsible for the bombs, so we expect a big reveal here too.

We are less certain, however, about Jimmy's final storyline.

While fans have speculated that the Scottish DI will go out with a bang - literally - given last week's cliffhanger which saw a hooded figure assembling another bomb, we're hoping that Perez's final episode will end on a happier note.

The final episode will draw Jimmy's storyline to a close

Speaking to the BBC ahead of the final series, Douglas revealed that one of the reasons behind his departure from the show was wanting to find a "resolution to Perez's private life". Does this mean we'll see Jimmy ride off into the sunset with nurse Meg?

He said: "I decided to leave a few years ago because I felt that Perez's story was coming to a natural end - it was time to find a resolution to Perez's private life.

Alison said "Perez's ending" is a must-see moment

"I never wanted to ruin the things that were unique to him and our series so it felt like the right time to wrap up his story in a way that would be satisfactory to everybody."

However, Alison O'Donnell, who plays DS Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh, previously listed "Perez's ending" as a "must-see moment" of the season, so fans are sure to see some dramatic scenes in the final few minutes of the episode.

Episode six of Shetland series seven airs on BBC One on Wednesday 14 September at 9pm.

