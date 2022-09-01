Shetland viewers left distracted by confusing detail in episode four Spoilers for episode four ahead

Shetland series seven continued with another thrilling episode on Wednesday night and while viewers were glued to the screen, some were left distracted by one detail.

The beloved BBC detective series stars Douglas Henshall as Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez as he investigates grisly crimes on Shetland.

Taking to Twitter, fans of the show expressed their confusion over Patrick Robinson's accent in the drama.

Patrick plays American artist Lloyd Anderson, but a number of fans have questioned why the series didn't hire an actor from across the pond rather than a British star.

One person wrote: "LOVE Patrick Robinson's character, but as an American, I have to say that I wish they'd let him keep his own accent," while another tweeted: "Patrick Robinson's accent is very distracting. Surely the character doesn’t need to sound like he's in a bad B-Western?"

A third viewer commented: "Patrick Robinson with an American accent?! Why not just get an American actor?!" while another added: "I love Patrick Robinson but his American accent is Dick van Dyke esque."

Viewers were left confused over Patrick's accent

Meanwhile, other viewers were relieved to see that DS Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh had managed to escape the locked caravan before it exploded at the end of the previous episode.

One person tweeted: "So Tosh is alive! Phew," while another added: "Oh thank god Tosh is safe."

Fans were relieved to see Tosh had survived

However, some fans were left confused about how the detective survived the dramatic blast, with one person writing: "So I'm watching #Shetland again and just watched the caravan scene that Tosh somehow survived. Did anyone else feel it's a bit implausible that she escaped and got out in time, and was then mostly unharmed?" while another added: "How did Tosh get away from that 200lb bomb in three seconds without being blown to smithereens?"

A third agreed, commenting: "Still wanna know how #Tosh got out of the caravan with so few injuries."

