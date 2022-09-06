Shetland's Douglas Henshall issues apology following 'misjudged' tweet

Shetland star Douglas Henshall has issued an apology to his Twitter followers after sharing an "inflammatory" post following the football match between Celtic and Rangers on Saturday.

MORE: Shetland fans spot major clue hinting at Jimmy Perez' replacement

The actor shared a tweet following the victory for Celtic, who won 4-0, which referred to the Rangers using language considered to be offensive to a number of his followers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Douglas stars in BBC drama, Shetland

The tweet read: "It's always a good day when the H*** get humped. Lol."

The Glasgow-born star was met with criticism in the comments section, with one person writing: "Love you as an actor. Really disappointed by the language you use here. The West of Scotland needs to end this sort of bigotry and this tweet was not big and not clever."

Douglas has since deleted the tweet and took to the social media platform on Monday to apologise. He wrote to his 94,000 followers: "I've taken down a tweet I sent over the weekend. It was dumb and inflammatory and completely misjudged. My apologies to anyone offended by it."

MORE: Shetland fans are asking the same question about Tosh after recent episode

MORE: Douglas Henshall: see the actor in his early career before Shetland fame

Some fans took to the comments to defend the 56-year-old, with one person writing: "I support Glasgow Rangers. I saw your tweet, had a chuckle and moved on. No biggie pal."

Douglas apologised for an "inflammatory" tweet

Douglas replied to the comment, writing: "Thanks Jim. I appreciate that. There was no hatred behind it."

The tweet comes amid Douglas' last outing as DI Jimmy Perez in the BBC drama, Shetland, which is currently airing its seventh season.

Speaking to the broadcaster about the reasons behind his exit, he said: "I decided to leave a few years ago because I felt that Perez's story was coming to a natural end - it was time to find a resolution to Perez's private life.

Douglas recently confirmed his exit from Shetland

"I never wanted to ruin the things that were unique to him and our series so it felt like the right time to wrap up his story in a way that would be satisfactory to everybody."

He continued: "I am aware we're not changing the world in any way, shape or form but as far as crime shows go, Shetland does really well in that genre. We tell stories that are very good, the characters are great and I wanted to go out on a high."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.