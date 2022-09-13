Shetland's Alison O'Donnell shares emotional message to co-star Douglas Henshall ahead of exit The actor is set to depart the show this week

Shetland fans are eagerly anticipating the series finale of the BBC drama this week, but the sixth episode will mark a bittersweet moment for viewers as it will show the exit of DI Jimmy Perez, played by Douglas Henshall.

The actor announced his departure from the crime series before series seven began airing, and his co-star Alison O'Donnell, who plays Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh, was quick to pay an emotional tribute to the leading star.

"Dougie was totally amazing. He's such an aware person," the actress told Radio Times. "He came into the series understanding that he was the lead, and he led. He knew how to help everyone with their particular set of problems."

Alison continued: "One of the things I love most about Dougie — and I love many things — is that he gets the best out of people. I've had time to get used to [his exit]."

Alison O'Donnell shared a sweet message about he co-star Douglas

Douglas previously shared the reasons behind his decision to leave. He explained it was the "right time" to wrap up Jimmy's story in order to avoid ruining "the things that were unique" to the character and the series.

He added to the BBC: "I decided to leave a few years ago because I felt that Perez's story was coming to a natural end - it was time to find a resolution to Perez's private life."

The actor's final episode will air this week

Meanwhile, fans have been speculating how DI Jimmy Perez' story might be wrapped in the series finale, which airs Wednesday 14th September at 9pm.

One person took to Twitter, writing: "They are certainly sending Jimmy Perez off with a bang for his last #Shetland, aren't they?" while another added: "@djhenshall let's just keep Jimmy away from anything explosive at the moment please #Shetland."

A third questioned: "Is it going to be an explosive final episode?? Is Jimmy goin oot with a bang???"

