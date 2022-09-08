Shetland viewers spot major clue hinting at Jimmy Perez' fate in penultimate episode Series seven is Douglas Henshall's final outing as the DI

Shetland aired its penultimate episode on Wednesday night which left some viewers worried about what's in store for Jimmy Perez in the series seven finale.

At the end of the episode, fans watched as a mysterious figure wearing a black hooded jumper and red gloves assembled another bomb, leaving viewers concerned that Jimmy may be the next target.

One person took to Twitter, writing: "They are certainly sending Jimmy Perez off with a bang for his last #Shetland, aren't they?" while another added: "@djhenshall let's just keep Jimmy away from anything explosive at the moment please #Shetland."

A third fan tweeted: "Interesting how the undertone of the entire series has been Jimmy having had enough of police work and how he can't go on anymore the way he has been since the cost to him is to high. Fear not, I'm sure you get blown up next week Jimmy," while another questioned: "Is it going to be an explosive final episode?? Is Jimmy goin oot with a bang???"

Prior to the series premiere, actor Douglas Henshall, who plays Jimmy, spoke about filming his last scenes as the beloved detective. He told the BBC: "My last scenes were filmed in a car park in Kilmacolm which was very odd. We'd tried to wrap three times but, because of covid, it kept being put back. So it felt a little anti-climactic in the end.

Fans are concerned for Jimmy

"I did say a few words of thanks to everyone who was there but it's impossible to encapsulate ten years of work. Shetland has meant a lot to me and it's going to take some time to sink in that I've left the show."

The 56-year-old left fans devastated when he announced his exit from the popular crime drama back in July.

Explaining his reasons for leaving, he said: "I decided to leave a few years ago because I felt that Perez's story was coming to a natural end - it was time to find a resolution to Perez's private life.

Series seven is Douglas Henshall's last as DI Jimmy

"I never wanted to ruin the things that were unique to him and our series so it felt like the right time to wrap up his story in a way that would be satisfactory to everybody.

"I am aware we're not changing the world in any way, shape or form but as far as crime shows go, Shetland does really well in that genre. We tell stories that are very good, the characters are great and I wanted to go out on a high."

