Married at First Sight UK: meet the full cast ahead of new series We can't wait for this!

A brand new series of Married At First Sight UK is finally back and we can't wait to spend our evenings hooked by the new episodes.

MORE: Married at First Sight UK bosses introduce explosive twist ahead of new series

Channel 4's favoured reality series has made some big changes since it first aired. For starters, the broadcaster has dramatically increased the size of the cast. Not only that, bosses on the show will be introducing two surprise couples during the middle of the season to "shake things up" among the existing married pairs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you ready for a new series?

The show has made the alterations to perhaps mirror the Australian format of the programme – which proved a big hit Down Under as well as here in the UK.

Sixteen contestants will kick off the series. Each singleton will be paired up with whoever the experts have matched them with, and there'll meet their prospective partner for the very first time at the altar. For this series, Married At First Sight UK is also welcoming its first lesbian couple. So who are the hopeful singles wanting to find their forever love? Here's the full cast…

MORE: Married at First Sight's Jackson Lonie breaks silence on split from Olivia Frazer

MORE: Married At First Sight UK to reunite cast for reunion special – here's what we know

The Brides

April

Age: 32, occupation: dress designer from London

Jenna

Age: 32, occupation: zero-waste shop owner from Blackpool

Jess

Age: 31, occupation: dental hygienist from Cambridgeshire

Kasia

Age: 36, occupation: businesswoman from London

Lara

Age: 49, occupation: waitress from Nottingham

Whitney

Age: 31, occupation: PA from St Albans

Zoe

Age: 30, occupation: quantity surveyor from West Midlands

Chanita

Age: 29, occupation: social worker from Derby

The Grooms

Adrian

Age: 37, occupation: digital designer from Manchester

Duka

Age: 31, occupation: recruitment HR Coordinator from Birmingham

George

Age: 40, occupation: financial advisor from Worcester

Jordan

Age: 29, occupation: account manager from Darlington

Kwame

Age: 42, occupation: business consultant from London

Pjay

Age: 31, occupation: dancer and performer from Birmingham

Richie

Age: 51, occupation: a sales advisor from Sheffield

Thomas

Age: 31, occupation: mental health care assistant from Liverpool

Who are the experts on Married at First Sight UK?

Mel Schilling, who is also known for her work on the Australian version, is once again back to offer her expert knowledge on love and relationships to the contestants.

Mel will be joined by Celebs Go Dating star Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas. Paul said of the new series: "I truly believe, fully believe that this series is the single best reality love series ever produced."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.