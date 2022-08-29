Married at First Sight UK: meet the full cast ahead of new series

Francesca Shillcock
Another series of Married at First Sight UK is finally here – meet the full lineup ahead of episode one…
A brand new series of Married At First Sight UK is finally back and we can't wait to spend our evenings hooked by the new episodes.
Channel 4's favoured reality series has made some big changes since it first aired. For starters, the broadcaster has dramatically increased the size of the cast. Not only that, bosses on the show will be introducing two surprise couples during the middle of the season to "shake things up" among the existing married pairs.
The show has made the alterations to perhaps mirror the Australian format of the programme – which proved a big hit Down Under as well as here in the UK.
Sixteen contestants will kick off the series. Each singleton will be paired up with whoever the experts have matched them with, and there'll meet their prospective partner for the very first time at the altar. For this series, Married At First Sight UK is also welcoming its first lesbian couple. So who are the hopeful singles wanting to find their forever love? Here's the full cast…
The Brides
April
Age: 32, occupation: dress designer from London
Jenna
Age: 32, occupation: zero-waste shop owner from Blackpool
Jess
Age: 31, occupation: dental hygienist from Cambridgeshire
Kasia
Age: 36, occupation: businesswoman from London
Lara
Age: 49, occupation: waitress from Nottingham
Whitney
Age: 31, occupation: PA from St Albans
Zoe
Age: 30, occupation: quantity surveyor from West Midlands
Chanita
Age: 29, occupation: social worker from Derby
The Grooms
Adrian
Age: 37, occupation: digital designer from Manchester
Duka
Age: 31, occupation: recruitment HR Coordinator from Birmingham
George
Age: 40, occupation: financial advisor from Worcester
Jordan
Age: 29, occupation: account manager from Darlington
Kwame
Age: 42, occupation: business consultant from London
Pjay
Age: 31, occupation: dancer and performer from Birmingham
Richie
Age: 51, occupation: a sales advisor from Sheffield
Thomas
Age: 31, occupation: mental health care assistant from Liverpool
Who are the experts on Married at First Sight UK?
Mel Schilling, who is also known for her work on the Australian version, is once again back to offer her expert knowledge on love and relationships to the contestants.
Mel will be joined by Celebs Go Dating star Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas. Paul said of the new series: "I truly believe, fully believe that this series is the single best reality love series ever produced."
