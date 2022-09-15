Lady Frederick Windsor to star in Sanditon season three - details We can’t wait to see the return of Lady Susan!

After being mysteriously missing from Sanditon season two, it appears that a member of the royal family will be reprising her role in season three of the hit period drama – and we can’t wait to see her in action!

Sophie Winkleman, who is also known as Lady Frederick Windsor, will be playing Lady Susan in season three. The royal did star in season one, but was missing from the second series. However, according to IMDB, she will be back for more episodes – and we couldn’t be more excited!

Sophie previously opened up about her role on Lorraine, with the chat show host saying: “I know you're going to be in Sanditon, and there are loads of things going on that I want to talk to you about [on the show]". Sophie joked: “I'm not allowed to officially say!"

Sophie is a member of the royal family

Sophie is also a Lady in real life, and is married to the son of Prince Michael of Kent, the Queen's first cousin. Sophie, who is also incidentally the half-sister of Claudia Winkleman, is a professional actress, and has appeared in several different TV shows, including This is Going to Hurt, Two and a Half Men and portrayed Big Suze in the hit Channel 4 comedy, Peep Show.

The mum-of-two has now fully recovered after taking a break from acting while recovering from a horrific car accident back in 2017, which caused her life-threatening injuries.

Sanditon will be back for a third season

Speaking to HELLO! about the terrible crash, she said: "I was being driven home from Audley End House in one of the production company's cars, going down a little A-road outside Cambridge. A woman was coming the other way and a big stag ran into the road and she swerved straight into us to avoid it. Both cars were doing about 45mph and ours flew up into the air with the impact."

