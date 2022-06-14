The one royal family member who almost went unnoticed at Royal Ascot Sophie Winkleman looked pretty in pink

The royal family certainly know how to make an entrance at the annual Royal Ascot races and Lady Frederick Windsor was no exception as she stepped out to enjoy the races on Tuesday.

Sophie Winkleman looked picture perfect in her cream dress adorned with bright strawberries and blue forget-me-nots. With billowing sleeves and a cinched-in waist, her dress ticked all the boxes for a formal summertime occasion.

Adhering to the strict dress code, she elevated her outfit with a matching straw hat embellished with beaded berries and a giant bow.

In keeping with her quintessentially British outfit, the 41-year-old teamed her summery dress with a chic Aspinal of London raffia handbag. Finishing off her look, Sophie opted for bright make-up and a pink-hued lip that perfectly matched her statement headpiece.

As a member of the extended royal family, Sophie is married to Lord Frederick Windsor – the son of Prince Michael of Kent, the Queen's first cousin. Although Sophie wasn’t part of the carriage procession that kicks off before the races, she would have enjoyed mingling with other family members in the royal enclosure including Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall.

Sophie was joined by Zafar Rushdie

This isn't the first time Sophie has wowed royal fans with her gorgeous outfits. Dressed to impress, Sophie made headlines when she twinned with Princess Beatrice at the service of thanksgiving held in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The duo matched in their elegant fitted Beulah London 'Ahana' dresses. While Princess Beatrice went for turquoise, Sophie opted for the bright cerise colourway which she paired with a floral satin magenta headband.

Sophie looked elegant in her bright cerise dress

The brand's best-selling dress has a longer sleeve length and is super elegant; it has a fit and flare silhouette with a short stand neckline and a sweeping skirt that's belted at the waist for a figure-defining fit. With a hefty price tag of £775, the unique dress is something of a statement piece.

