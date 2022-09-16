Ginny and Georgia season two release date teased by showrunner - and it's so soon It sounds like we'll be ending 2022 back in Wellsbury!

It seems that Ginny and Georgia fans may not have to wait much longer for the release of the second season, according to the comedy-drama's showrunner.

Ever since it was announced that season two had been given the green light from Netflix back in early 2021, fans have been on the edge of their seats with excitement over seeing more of the mother-daughter duo played by Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry. And now, it seems that a release date announcement could be just around the corner.

Taking to TikTok, Debra J. Fisher, who works as a writer and executive producer on the show, shared a very exciting - and candid - update. "The number one question I get asked as the showrunner of Ginny and Georgia is 'Where's season two?'" she said in her latest post shared to the video-sharing platform.

"Here's what I know and what I can tell you: we just wrapped [post-production]. So what does that mean? It will Netflix 14 weeks to dub Ginny and Georgia into all the non-English speaking languages."

Showrunner Debra J. Fisher shared some info on the release date

She then ended the video with her prediction of when season two could be released: "Without getting an official word from Netflix, that takes us to the end of the year."

In the comment section of the post, one fan did ask for clarification, writing: "So December???" to which Debra responded: "Mid to late December at the earliest."

Filming for season two was completed back in May and post-production recently wrapped

Many others were overjoyed, with one writing: "I'm so excited!" while another said: "That's actually so close y'all this year's already gone so fast, thank you that sounds right."

"Thanks so much for the info! We're all thirsty for a teaser," someone else added, which prompted Debra to respond: "More info to come" alongside a smiley face emoji.

Season one ended on a major cliffhanger that saw Ginny run away and Georgia's wedding put on hold. As for what season two holds, Georgia actress Briana revealed that season two begins "not too long after season one, so we kind of pick up right where we left off, which is really exciting."

She told LA Mag: "We're editing, we're doing some ADR. I've gotten to some stuff and it's so exciting. They have completely topped season one in my opinion. I just think we up the ante a little bit. All the levels get turned up just a little bit."

