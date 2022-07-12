Ginny & Georgia season two release date teased - and it could be sooner than you think! Are you a fan of the Netflix series?

Netflix fans are eagerly awaiting the second season of Ginny & Georgia and were thrilled this week when they got a major update about when the show could potentially hit screens.

Writing in his column, Matt's Inside Line for TVLine, Matt Webb Mitovich confirmed that filming for the new episodes has indeed wrapped up and that the new episodes "maybe, just maybe, will hit your screens by the end of 2022. Maybe"

The official Instagram for the hugely popular comedy-drama shared the news that filming had come to an end last month following a rather lengthy delay due to the pandemic.

The post, written by show creator Sarah Lampert read: "Thank you so much to everyone on the cast and crew for pouring their talents passion and care into the last 6 months. And thank you to the fans who love the show - you're what pushed us through the winter."

Filming for season two wrapped back in May

It continued: "Now we still have to do post production and don't know yet when we are dropping!! - me already knowing what the comment section will be on this".

The series starring Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry tells the story of a mother-and-daughter-duo as they start a new life in a new town and was renewed for a second season over a year ago after the first season was watched by more than 52million members' households in its first 28 days.

Season one ended on a major cliffhanger that saw Ginny run away and Georgia's wedding put on hold, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

As for what season two holds, Georgia actress Briana revealed that season two picks up "not too long after season one, so we kind of pick up right where we left off, which is really exciting."

She told LA Mag last month: "We're editing, we're doing some ADR. I've gotten to some stuff and it's so exciting. They have completely topped season one in my opinion. I just think we up the ante a little bit. All the levels get turned up just a little bit."

