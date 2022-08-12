Ginny and Georgia creator shares update on season two - and fans will be disappointed Are you a fan of the Netflix series?

Fans are eagerly awaiting season two of Netflix drama Ginny and Georgia and were thrilled this weekend when creator of the show took to Instagram to share a very exciting update.

Posting on @gngbts, the official behind the scenes account for the comedy-drama, Sarah Lampert shared a photo taken from inside the editing suite where post-production work is being carried out on the new episodes., captioning it: "So close to being done I can taste it."

While the update was appreciated by many fans, some took the comment section to express their disappointment that the show is still far from being ready. "Please tell me we don't have to wait too much longer," one wrote.

Another said: "Omg how much longer give us a sneak peek a trailer or and date something I watched it over 3 time already lol," and a third added: "CAN'T WAIT," followed by two crying face emojis.

The official Instagram for the hugely popular comedy-drama shared the news that filming had come to an end back in May following a rather lengthy delay due to the pandemic.

Creator Sarah Lampert shared a photo from post-production

The series starring Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry tells the story of a mother-and-daughter-duo as they start a new life in a new town and was renewed for a second season over a year ago after the first season was watched by more than 52 million members' households in its first 28 days.

Filming for season two wrapped back in May

Season one ended on a major cliffhanger that saw Ginny run away and Georgia's wedding put on hold, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

As for what season two holds, Georgia actress Briana revealed that season two picks up "not too long after season one, so we kind of pick up right where we left off, which is really exciting."

She told LA Mag: "We're editing, we're doing some ADR. I've gotten to some stuff and it's so exciting. They have completely topped season one in my opinion. I just think we up the ante a little bit. All the levels get turned up just a little bit."

