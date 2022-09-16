All you need to know about Professor T series two Ben Miller is back for another round of episodes...

Were you a fan of Professor T on ITV? If so, then you'll be delighted to hear that the drama, starring Death in Paradise and Bridgerton actor, Ben Miller, is returning for more episodes.

The show, which is set in Cambridge, sees the actor take on the titular role as a blunt criminology professor who has severe OCD. Ahead of series two's debut, here's all you need to know about the new episodes...

WATCH: Ben Miller stars in Professor T

When Professor T series two out?

ITV drama Professor T will return to screens on Friday 16th September at 9pm. Speaking about the new episodes, Ben explained in a statement: "We're incredibly grateful to the ITV and PBS audiences for taking Professor T to their hearts, and we are actively plotting an even quirkier and uplifting Season Two.

"Expect more baffling crimes, more breathtaking scenery, and some answers to the most intriguing mystery of all: what is it, exactly, in his childhood, that makes the Professor tick?"

Professor T starts on Friday 16 September

What is Professor T series two about?

The official synopsis for Professor T reads: "The second season of Professor T will see Jasper Tempest and his mother Adelaide, seek help from a therapist, which in turn will uncover more secrets from Professor T's troubled childhood. The Professor will continue to help the police solve unusual crimes, rekindling his former relationship with Chief Inspector Christina Brand played by Juliet Aubrey."

There's also a synopsis for episode one, which reads: "When a student is left badly burnt and in a coma after a house fire, the CID team overcome their reluctance to call in Professor T as it emerges that the victim was drugged, and the fire started deliberately."

Ben Miller is reprising his role

Who is starring in Professor T series two?

As mentioned, Ben Miller will be reprising his role in the titular role, but fans can look forward to other recognisable faces. Also returning is is Harry Potter actress Frances de la Tour who portrays Adelaide, Professor T's mother.

Speaking to Radio Times, Frances said of her role: "[She's] a wonderful character, because... well, she's monstrous, really! Which also makes her very funny." Emma Naomi, who plays Lisa Donckers, and Barney White, who plays Dan Winters, will also be back.

