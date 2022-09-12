The Suspect star Aidan Turner's surprising career before acting revealed The actor is currently starring in ITV's new drama

Aidan Turner is perhaps best known for starring as Ross Poldark in the BBC's popular drama series, Poldark, and more recently as Dr Loughlin in ITV's The Suspect.

But did you know that before he rose to fame as an actor, he began his showbiz career as a ballroom dancer?

Speaking to Vanity Fair back in 2015, he revealed that he represented Ireland for a decade as a competitive dancer. "I was six when I started," he said. "I represented Ireland in ballroom and Latin-American dancing for ten years."

"I sort of hated it. Then suddenly you start winning, and, well, I'm quite a competitive person," he added.

The actor even placed third in the All-Ireland National Dance Championships during his time as a dancer.

After realising his interest in drama, Aidan went on to study at the Gaiety School of Acting in 2004.

Aidan as Doctor Joe in The Suspect

The 39-year-old's big break came in the form of the hit BBC Three series Being Human, in which he played vampire John Mitchell. He was later cast as Kili in Peter Jackson's The Hobbit Trilogy before going on to perform the title role in Poldark.

Aidan is currently starring in ITV's new thriller, The Suspect, in which he plays Doctor Joe O'Loughlin, whose seemingly perfect life begins to fall apart after the body of a young woman is found in a shallow grave.

For those who have yet to catch up on the first few episodes, it follows the doctor as he becomes involved in the murder case and is only too willing to offer his expertise.

Aidan is known for starring in the BBC's Poldark

"Now known for his risk-taking and rule-breaking does Joe have more to hide?" teases the ITV synopsis. "His recent diagnosis with a degenerative condition could explain his behaviour. But as the investigation into the woman's death gathers pace, we start to ask, do we know the real Joe, or does he have a secret life? And has his work as a clinical psychologist allowed him to develop a criminal mindset? Or worse?"

