Martin Clunes reveals daughter's emotional goodbye to Doc Martin

Martin Clunes has revealed that his 23-year-old daughter, Emily, shed a tear during her final visit to the set of ITV drama, Doc Martin, during filming for series ten in the summer.

Speaking in a recent interview about the tenth and final season of the long-running medical drama, the 60-year-old actor said Emily became emotional after joining her dad on set.

WATCH: Martin Clunes explains real reason Doc Martin is coming to an end

"When she drove away from the cottage where we stay during filming she started crying because she knew it would be the final time she'd be going there and I felt guilty for bringing that on her," Martin told the Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine.

"Although I'm sure we’ll come to Cornwall again," he added.

Martin shares his daughter with the show's writer and producer, Philippa Braithwaite, whom he married in 1997.

The popular series is coming to an end after 18 years of being on screen. Explaining the reasons for the show's ending, Martin told Rylan Clark and Ruth Langsford on This Morning recently: "It's just a good time to end. Poor Philippa, she's worked on every single script, 84 of them and none of them are easy because you've got a main protagonist who doesn't like anybody and nobody likes him and go from there.

Martin pictured with his wife and daughter

"It hasn't been easy, it's been tough. We don't want to repeat ourselves," he added.

Fans of the show will be pleased to know that series ten might not be the last we see of Doc Martin after all as Philippa teased the possibility of future spin-off shows.

Series ten is the show's final season

During filming for the latest series, she said that she was "already thinking of the spin-offs, sequels and prequels we could do", before adding: "Watch this space!"

In the meantime, fans can look forward to a dramatic ending to the series.

Teasing the show's conclusion during a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain, Martin said: "It really builds to a terribly dramatic conclusion, really dramatic. Then the series finishes and then a few weeks later we have our Christmas episode."

