Loose Women's Brenda Edwards in tears sharing heartbreaking letter from King Charles about late son Viewers were in tears watching the moment

Loose Women star Brenda Edwards has read out a letter she received from King Charles III about her late son, Jamal, who tragically passed away in February.

Appearing on Thursday's show, she read aloud the letter to her fellow panellists as they discussed the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

She began: "Dear Ms Edwards, I particularly wanted to write and say how desperately sorry I was to hear the tragic news about your dear son, Jamal, and above all to send you my deepest sympathy.

"I can only begin to imagine what an immense and aching gap he will leave in your life and that of your daughter Tanisha, and my heart goes out to both of you, more than I can ever say.

"I shall never forget Jamal's support and dedication in helping with my Prince's Trust over the years. His commitment as an ambassador has made the most enormous difference to the Trust and has helped to change the lives of countless disadvantaged young people."

Holding back tears, she continued: "I have such fond memories of the time I met him and can ill afford in this country to lose someone as exceptionally special as your dear son.

Brenda's son Jamal passed away in February

"I fear that this letter can only be hopelessly inadequate under such sole-destroying circumstances and will probably be of no comfort whatsoever in making your sense of anguish any easier to bear, but please know that you and your family are so very much in my thoughts and prayers at this saddest and most heartbreaking of times."

Viewers were quick to react to the heartbreaking moment, with one person tweeting: "I'm sorry Brenda. Thank you for sharing your letter it was beautiful," while another added: "@brenda_edwards my heart breaks for you as you read the letter from King Charles, I went with you. What a great achievement and a reminder of a man you have raised."

A third person commented: "Thank you for sharing that with us Brenda, such bravery."

Back in June, the singer released a statement regarding the cause of Jamal's death, sharing that he died due to cardiac arrhythmia having taken recreational drugs.

Prince Charles sent a letter to Brenda following Jamal's death

"I wanted to address this myself to everyone who loved, admired and respected my son," she wrote, saying that she was in a "state of shock".

Issuing a warning to others, she added: "These types of substances are extremely unpredictable and we can only hope that this will encourage others to think wisely when faced with similar situations in future."

Following her son's death, Brenda set up the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust foundation which will focus on combatting homelessness, supporting people with mental health issues and providing children with essential life skills.

