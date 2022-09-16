Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield make visit to pay respects to the Queen The This Morning presenters walked through Westminster Hall

Holly Willoughby was spotted walking through Westminster Hall on Friday alongside her This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield.

MORE: Phillip Schofield makes surprising confession about Holly Willoughby's daughter Belle

The pair were there to pay their respects to Her Majesty's the Queen, who is lying in state ahead of her state funeral on Monday 19 September.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Fellow TV star Amanda Holden is emotional as she visits Westminster Hall

The broadcaster was seen in photos obtained by MailOnline wearing an all-black ensemble, including a black blouse with a black jacket over the top. Holly also wore a black face mask as she walked through with her hands held in front of her as she observed the coffin.

Close friend and fellow ITV presenter, Phillip, followed closely behind her in a black suit and tie with a white shirt. The This Morning anchor was visibly moved and could be seen looking in deep thought as he walked through the hall.

MORE: ITV cancels This Morning in schedule shake-up – find out why

MORE: Prince William and Princess Kate’s move ‘temporary' as Windsor Castle could become their new home

The TV presenters paid a visit to Her Majesty's coffin at Westminster Hall

Both presenters could also be seen sporting blue and purple lanyards during their walk through Westminster, however, it is not known whether Holly and Phillip were there in a work or private capacity.

It comes soon after fellow ITV anchor Susanna Reid also paid a visit to Her Majesty's coffin to pay her respects. The Good Morning Britain presenter, who has been fronting the show ever since the passing of the monarch, then took to Twitter to speak about the moment she described "historic" and "majestic".

"Evening - along with my lovely mum and her very good friend, I have just experienced a moment in history - witnessing the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall. At once majestic and peaceful."

This Morning has been paying tribute to the late monarch all week

Holly and Phillip have been fronting This Morning each day following the sad passing of the Queen. However, in a shakeup to ITV's schedule, Friday's episode of the morning programme did not go ahead, instead making way for rolling news coverage of King Charles' visit to Wales.

The broadcaster's coverage of Charles' visit to Cardiff will run until 1.30pm, when there will be an ITV News lunchtime special, before continuing with its usual afternoon TV listings including Tenable and Tipping Point.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.