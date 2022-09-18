5 James Nesbitt dramas that are a must-watch

James Nesbitt is a safe pair of hands when it comes to TV shows. If he’s in it - you just know it’s going to be good! The star has so many shows and films under his belt - so which are the best ones to watch? Here are our top picks…

Bloodlands - BBC

Bloodlands is back for a second season! The official synopsis for the new episodes, which will see James reprise his role as DCI Tom Brannick, reads: "When the murder of a crooked accountant unravels a trail of greed that threatens to expose his identity as the legendary assassin, Goliath, DCI Tom Brannick and the accountant’s widow, Olivia Foyle must keep each other dangerously close."

Suspect - Channel 4

In the new Channel 4 series James stars as troubled detective Danny Frater, who gets a terrible shock when he finds the corpse of his estranged daughter lying in the hospital mortuary during what he thought was a routine ID check. Discussing the show on Twitter, one person wrote: "Brilliant cast, suspense, intrigue and gripping. I do like @SamHeughan playing the not-so-good guy. Well done Sam! Thoroughly enjoyed Suspect."

Stay Close - Netflix

In this Netflix series, four people conceal dark secrets from those closest to them. James plays Broome, a detective unable to let go of a missing person’s cold case, while Cush Jumbo also stars as Megan, a working mother of three, Ray, a once-promising documentary photographer, and Lorraine, an old friend of Megan's. As the past comes back to haunt them, threatening to ruin their lives and the lives of those around them, what will be their next move?

Stan Lee’s Lucky Man - Sky

Is he a detective again? Yes he is, but this time with a supernatural twist! In this popular series from comic book legend Stan Lee, James plays DI Harry Clayton, who struggles with a gambling addiction. However, after becoming the recipient of an ancient bracelet, he discovers the bracelet brings supernatural luck - which he of course uses to his own advantage.

The Missing - BBC

An absolute must-watch that introduced us all to Julien Baptiste, James kicks things off in season one as a desperate father devastated by the disappearance of his son, Oliver, and doing whatever it takes to try and find him again after he vanishes during a trip to France. This one will keep you guessing until the very end.

