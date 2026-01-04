6 must-watch TV shows to binge this week – according to our TV writer

While you dust off the remnants of the New Year and prepare to get back to the old routine, I have just the thing that will make this chilly January week a little bit easier: a list of must-watch recommendations.

There's a whole slate of releases lined up to help viewers fill their TV schedules, from a gritty crime thriller to a highly anticipated period drama, so here's our pick of the top six to tune into this week…

1/ 6 © BritBox / BBC Leo Suter as DI Tommy Lynley and Sofia Barclay as DS Barbara Havers Lynley Adapted from the book series penned by Elizabeth George, this four-part detective show follows DI Thomas "Tommy" Lynley, who forms an unsuspecting partnership with DS Barbara Havers to solve crimes while navigating class and gender issues. HELLO's Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "This show has all the hallmarks of a great detective drama: brilliant source material to draw on, an unconventional, chalk-and-cheese detective duo at the heart of the story, and an impressive cast. Plus, the series is produced by Playground, which is behind stellar productions including Wolf Hall, The Missing and All Creatures Great and Small – so we know we're in safe hands." Lynley is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now

2/ 6 © BBC/Big Talk Studios/Alistair Heap Mandip Ggill and Dawn French star Can You Keep a Secret? From the producer behind hit comedy sitcom This Country, this six-parter follows the Fendon family, made up of Debbie, William and their son Harry. When William is accidentally pronounced dead, Debbie sees an opportunity she can't refuse to cash in on his life insurance. The brilliant collaboration of Dawn French (The Vicar of Dibley), Mark Heap (Friday Night Dinner) and Craig Roberts (Submarine) is sure not to disappoint, especially when working with producer Simon Mayhew-Archer in this kooky show set in the West Country. Can You Keep A Secret? will be available to watch on BBC One at 9.30pm on 7 January and will be available to stream on iPlayer

3/ 6 © PBS/MASTERPIECE The beloved duo return for a penultimate season Grantchester season 10 We return to the sleepy English town of Grantchester in 1962, just in time for Easter, where Alphy (Rishi Nair) has planned a local fair. But when a shock murder occurs, the vicar must work together with Detective Inspector DI Geordie Keating (Robson Green) to solve the crime. Grantchester has established itself as one of the most beloved detective shows on TV, helmed expertly by Robson Green throughout every season. This penultimate series promises the same twisty plots and emotional storytelling the show has become known for, so viewers can rest assured their expectations will be met for this second-to-last time. The new season of Grantchester lands ITV1 on Wednesday 7 January at 9 pm and will be available to stream on ITVX

4/ 6 © Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2025 Jon Bernthal as Detective Jack Harper and Sunita Mani as Priya His & Hers Based on the 2020 novel by Alice Feeney, this six-part crime drama is set in Georgia and stars Tessa Thompson (Hedda) and Jon Bernthal (The Wolf of Wall Street) as estranged couple Anna Andrews and Jack Harper, who both become entangled in a shocking murder. "There are two sides to every story," we're told by Tessa's character Anna, which alludes to the rollercoaster of twists and turns Harlan Coben fans won't be able to resist. His & Hers lands on Netflix on 8 January

5/ 6 © Clapperboard TV/Paramount Global Girl Taken Another adaptation, this six-parter is based on Hollie Overton’s 2016 novel Baby Doll and stars real-life sisters Tallulah (The Forsyte Saga, My Fault: London) and Delphi Evans, alongside Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones, Atomic) and Jill Halfpenny (The Cuckoo, After the Flood). HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "If you like bone-chilling psychological thrillers, then you're in for a treat with Girl Taken. Much like the BBC's Jodie Comer-starring drama, Thirteen, the show explores the aftermath of a horrific crime and finding the strength to rebuild your life after experiencing trauma." Girl Taken lands on Paramount+ on 8 January