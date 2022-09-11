Doc Martin producer Philippa Braithwaite 'already thinking' about spin-offs

Doc Martin writer and producer Philippa Braithwaite has revealed that series ten might not be the end for the beloved medical drama as she is already thinking about potential spin-offs!

In a recent interview, the 58-year-old, who is married to the show's star Martin Clunes, said that fans might see a sequel or prequel series in the future.

When asked if fans can expect a possible spin-off series during an interview with the Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine, Philippa, who was filming season ten at the time, said: "Never say never.

"Right now we're in the thick of it filming the final scenes, but my mind is already thinking of the spin-offs, sequels and prequels we could do. Watch this space!"

Martin, who was also present during the interview, jokingly suggested an idea for a prequel show. "Or how about an origin story, Baby Doc," he said.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to a dramatic conclusion to series ten, as teased by Martin during a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Philippa teased the possibility of future spin-off shows

On what viewers can expect from the series, the 60-year-old said: "I'm not a doctor at the beginning as you saw and Louisa's taken over my practice, but I don't think it's a spoiler to say that I will see patients again later in the series.

"It really builds to a terribly dramatic conclusion, really dramatic. Then the series finishes and then a few weeks later we have our Christmas episode."

Martin Clunes stars as the titular doctor

The popular ITV drama has been airing for 18 years, having first began in 2004. Explaining the reasons behind the show's finishing, Martin told Rylan Clark and Ruth Langsford on This Morning recently: "It's just a good time to end. Poor Philippa, she's worked on every single script, 84 of them and none of them are easy because you've got a main protagonist who doesn't like anybody and nobody likes him and go from there.

"It hasn't been easy, it's been tough. We don't want to repeat ourselves," he added.

