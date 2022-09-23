7 top brand new films to watch in cinema and on streaming this week

There’s a definite music theme to this week’s must-see movie picks, as Harry Styles, Jennifer Lopez and David Bowie all feature - albeit in very different kinds of films! Happy viewing.

Don’t Worry Darling (cinemas)

Category: Thriller

After plenty of rumours about what went on behind the scenes, Harry Styles’ leading man debut - directed by his partner Olivia Wilde - finally arrives on the big screen. The verdict? The ‘As It Was’ singer is certainly no slouch as an actor, although it’s co-stars Florence Pugh and Chris Pine who really impress.

The story follows 1950s housewife Alice (Pugh), happily married to Jack (Styles) and living in newly built community that seems almost good to be true. So when Alice starts to notice strange things happening in the town, she begins to question everything she holds dear - including the charismatic local business leader Frank (Pine). It’s not entirely believable, that’s for sure, but this is still an atmospheric thriller with a pitch-perfect feminist slant.

Ticket to Paradise (cinemas)

Category: Rom-Com

Movie royalty Julia Roberts and George Clooney charm their way through this lightweight romantic comedy, playing a long divorced couple who have to team up to stop their daughter marrying a man she’s only just met on holiday in Bali. If it’s not exactly edge-of-your-seat stuff, there’s still plenty of gorgeous scenery (and people) to keep you entertained, not to mention some brilliant bickering from the two experienced leads. Will they kiss and make up by the end of the film? Let’s just say this is enjoyably predictable.

The Courier (Netflix)

Category: Thriller

Benedict Cumberbatch stars in the true story of Greville Wynne, a British businessman in the early sixties who was recruited by MI6 to secretly go to Moscow and make contact with a Russian official out there. Why? Because Greville was a civilian with no experience of spying, the authorities would never suspect him of doing anything wrong. The brilliant Jessie Buckley co-stars in this seriously classy drama - a story that’s not just packed with tension but is also excellent at showing the human side to international espionage.

Sidney (Apple TV+)

Category: Documentary

Produced by Oprah Winfrey, this is an inspirational (if occasionally by-the-book) look at the life of legendary leading man, director and humanitarian Sidney Poitier - the first black actor to be nominated for an Oscar and the first to actually win one. There are extensive interviews with Poitier himself (who died aged 94 in January this year) as well as Oprah, Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, Spike Lee, Harry Belafonte and Halle Berry.

I Used to be Famous (Netflix)

Category: Drama

British actor Ed Skrein (Game of Thrones, Deadpool, Maleficent 2) stars in this big-hearted comedy-drama as former boyband star Vinnie D - a musician who’s faded into obscurity but who still has big dreams of staging a comeback. That’s when he meets Stevie (played by newcomer Leo Long), a young man with autism who’s also an exceptional drummer, leading to the chalk and cheese pairing starting to write tunes together. The result is a sweet and authentic portrait of two people with very different backgrounds bonding over the power of music. Moving stuff.

Moonage Daydream (cinemas)

Category: Documentary

Prepare yourself for a music documentary like no other, as this look at the late, great David Bowie isn’t so much about his life story, it’s more about trying to get into his brilliant brain and follow his artistic process. Yes, you might be frustrated by all the unanswered questions (and the lengthy running time) but Moonage Daydream is also a kaleidoscopic, surreal and immersive ride, celebrating Bowie the showbiz chameleon. And when you’re investigating someone so restlessly creative as the iconic ‘Life on Mars’ singer, anything straightforward just wouldn’t have felt right.

Marry Me (Sky Cinema)

Category: Rom-Com

It’s been all about weddings for J-Lo this year, with this marriage-themed romantic comedy happily coinciding with her real-life nuptials to Ben Affleck. The plot, needless to say, is ridiculous, with Jenny playing a pop megastar whose plans to get hitched to her famous boyfriend live on stage are scuppered thanks to his wandering eye. Not wanting a good wedding to go to waste, she chooses a random audience member (Owen Wilson) to wed instead. What follows is a fluffy but easy-to-watch tale of two strangers getting to know one another - even though they’re already husband and wife.

