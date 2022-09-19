Love Paddington 2? Here’s everything we know about the sequel, Paddington in Peru Ben Whishaw will be reprising his role as Paddington

Following Her Majesty's funeral on Monday, the nation was comforted with one of our favourite films – and one very close to the late Queen's heart – Paddington 2. Aside from the much-loved sketch of the Queen with Paddington in honour of her Platinum Jubilee, we haven't seen the bear on our screens since the sequel was released in 2017 – so when will the third film be released? Here's what we know about Paddington in Peru…

Although it has certainly been a while since Paddington 2 was released, it's clear that the writers are making sure the film is perfect! The film, named Paddington in Peru, will be directed by Douglas Wilson, who opened up about his passion for the project, saying: "As a huge fan of the first two films, I am very excited (if not a little intimidated) to be continuing the story of Paddington.

"It's a massive responsibility, but all my efforts will be focussed on making a third film that honours the love so many people have for this very special bear."

Paul King originally directed the first two, and spoke about passing the reins to Douglas, explaining: "After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I'm delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big screen adventure.

Paddington 3 is set to start filming in 2023

"Dougal's work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to 'Please Look After This Bear.' I know Dougal will do so admirably."

Although it has been reported that the upcoming movie will begin filming in London and Peru in 2023, one of the film's stars, Hugh Bonneville, has admitted that he is still waiting for a script! He told Digital Spy: "Well, I haven't seen a finished script yet…but I think the clue is in the title. Paddington in Peru, so that's all I know."

Hugh Bonneville revealed he hasn't seen a script yet

So what will the film be about? The creators behind the project are remaining very tight-lipped about the project – but while the first film followed Nicole Kidman as a villainous taxidermist determined to kill Paddington, and the second film starred Hugh Grant as a thief who frames Paddington for stealing a valuable book – we imagine that the young bear will be up against another A-list star for round three!

