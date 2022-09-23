All you need to know about Professor T star Ben Miller's love life The actor is a proud father-of-three

Professor T is back for another episode this weekend and fans are loving seeing the cast back on their screens. Lead actor, Ben Miller, has, of course, reprised his role as the anxious titular character.

But when the actor is not busy filming he can be found at home with his family. Find out more about his wife and children below…

Is Ben Miller married?

Yes, Professor T actor Ben Miller is married to Jessica Parker. The couple got hitched in 2013 and have been happily married ever since. Ben's wife, Jessica, is the daughter of Alan Parker, a musician perhaps best known for his work on music for film and TV shows.

Ben and his wife, Jessica

Has Ben Miller been married before?

Before Ben got together with his wife Jessica, the actor was married to the actress Belinda Stewart-Wilson. Belinda will be a familiar face to TV fans thanks to her role as Polly McKenzie in the hugely popular sitcom The Inbetweeners.

She's also starred in Stay Close, Sick Note, and Ordinary Lies. Belinda and Ben were previously married although it's not known when they tied the knot. However, in 2011, the pair divorced.

Ben and Belinda share a son

Does Ben Miller have children?

Ben has a son, Jackson, born in 2006, whom he shares with his first wife, Belinda. The actor then welcomed another son in late 2011 with his wife, Jessica, and in 2015, the pair welcome their second children together, a daughter.

What has Ben Miller said about his role in Professor T?

His current role in Professor T is clearly one close to Ben's heart. Appearing on This Morning this week, the actor opened up to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about why the role was so important to him personally.

Ben is back as Professor T

"I've talked about this from the very beginning, I also have OCD, so when I came across this part, it was a very exciting moment for me to play this character," he began. "My symptoms, I guess you could say, are very different and sort of present in different ways to the professor, and I also had cognitive behavioural therapy to help me, I suppose you could say, ameliorate [them].

So for me it's very emotional to play this character because he's completely unashamed. I was always very ashamed of my OCD, that's one of the reasons why I got the treatment, [Professor T] doesn't really care. He makes everyone else go along with every single tiny detail of his regime."

