5 of Strictly star Will Mellor's most memorable roles: Line of Duty, Broadchurch and more This is where you've seen the actor before...

Strictly Come Dancing has a whole host of brilliant contestants this year, and we can't wait to see them take to the dancefloor for the very first time this weekend.

Many of the famous faces will be familiar to television fans, including actor Will Mellor. But what have you seen him before? Find out all about Will's most memorable television roles here…

Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps

Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps ran for nine series between 2001 and 2011 and launched not only Will's career but those of Ralf Little, Sheridan Smith, Kathryn Drysdale and Natalie Casey too. The series revolves around five young friends who live life together, experiencing love, romance, friendship, overcoming difficulties and learning lessons.

Line of Duty

Will had a short but significant role in the third season of Line of Duty which aired back in 2016. He played PC Rod Kennedy, one of the officers who is questioned over the suspicious death of Daniel Mays' Sergeant Daniel Waldron - and later finds a grizzly end himself.

Broadchurch

Will played Steve Connolly in the critically acclaimed ITV detective drama Broadchurch. His character, a telephone engineer and self-proclaimed psychic, was a person of interest in Danny's murder thanks to his odd behaviour, which raised the suspicions of David Tennant's DI Alec Hardy and Olivia Colman's DS Ellie Miller.

Death in Paradise

Viewers might be surprised to learn that Will appeared on Death in Paradise long before his Two Pints co-star and close friend Ralf Little took over as lead star on the much-loved BBC detective drama. In his episode, which aired in 2013, he played a character who becomes involved in a murder investigation when his best friend is killed while holidaying on the Caribbean island.

Hollyoaks

Although Will has more recently had stints on Coronation Street and EastEnders, Hollyoaks was the soap that gave him his start in acting. He began appearing on the Channel 4 show back in 1995 and didn't leave the fictional Chester suburb until 2004. He played James "Jambo" Bolton, a jack-the-lad with an eye for the ladies.

