What time will Strictly Come Dancing be on this weekend? All the details Dust off your spandex, because Strictly's back!

The wait is finally over, as Strictly Come Dancing is finally returning to our screens – and we couldn't be more excited!

The popular BBC1 show was due to launch last week, but it was delayed due to the sad passing of the Queen on 8 September. Her Majesty had a great love for the show, and she will no doubt be remembered in a poignant way when Strictly airs. Find out all of the details about the launch show below…

WATCH: Catch the trailer for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing

What time will Strictly be on?

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are the reigning champions

Strictly will actually be on twice this weekend. Not only will we be getting the pre-recorded launch show that was delayed, but we will also be getting the first live show.

On Friday, the launch show will begin at 7 pm, and last until 8:50 pm, where it will be followed by the launch of the latest series of Ghosts.

On Saturday, we will see the celebrities perform their first routines, with the first live show kicking off at 6:45 pm and ending at 9:10 pm.

Which celebrities will be competing in Strictly 2022?

This year features an impressive celeb line-up and we can't wait to see them throwing their best moves out in the floor.

The line-up includes actor Will Mellor, Morning Live's Kym Marsh, radio presenter Richie Anderson, Loose Women star Kaye Adams, comedian Jayde Adams, paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds and Kiss FM DJ Tyler West.

Completing the line-up will be Bros singer Matt Goss, comedian Ellie Taylor, former footballer Tony Adams, Nova Jones star Molly Rainford, singer Fleur East, wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin, EastEnders star James Bye and Countryfile's Helen Skelton.

Who are the professional dancers on Strictly?

Four new pros have joined this series

The professional roster remains mostly unchanged, although sadly both Oti Mabuse and Aljaz Skorjanec confirmed their departures from the show earlier this year.

However, we will be seeing four new pros, including 11-time Italian Latin American Champion Vito Coppola, Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas, Under 21 British National Champion Lauren Oakley and Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu.

