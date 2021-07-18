Professor T: meet the UK cast 

After landing on Britbox in June, Professor T is finally on primetime ITV, and we can’t wait to hear what people think of the new adaptation! The beloved show has previously been adapted with Belgian, French and German versions - but who is starring in the UK cast? Meet them here!

Professor Jasper Tempest - Ben Miller

Ben Miller is set to star as the brilliant yet troubled professor of criminology. Ben is a hugely prolific actor who has previously featured in Death in Paradise and Bridgerton, and is set to join upcoming film, Off the Rails.

Emma Naomi - DI Lisa Donckers

Emma plays the no-nonsense detective who calls on her former professor to help with a harrowing criminal case. Emma has had a fabulous TV career, having previously starred in Bridgerton as Alice Mondrich, The Trial of Christine Keeler as Ann, and short film Emerge as Ayesha.

Sarah Woodward - Ingrid Snares

Sarah has previously appeared in Queens of Mystery, Quiz, and also starred in the Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci film, Supernova. In Professor T, she plays the professor’s long-suffering assistant, Ingrid.

Frances de la Tour - Adelaide Tempest

Adelaide is Jasper’s overbearing mother, who the professor struggles to deal with. Tony and Olivier Award-winner Frances is perhaps best known for her role as Ruth Jones in Rising Damp, and has also starred in The History Boys, Vanity Fair and as Madame Maxime in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Barney White - Dan Winters

Barney plays Emma’s friend and fellow officer Dan. You might have also seen him star in King Gary, Holby City and Miss Marx.

Juliet Aubrey - Christina Brand

Juliet is best known for her roles as the Countess of Warwick in The White Queen, Marisa Pirenesi in Le Donne, and as Lily in Snatch. She is also set to play Titania in the upcoming adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

