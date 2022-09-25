Jennifer Garner delights fans by reuniting with Alias co-stars in sweet post The actress played Sydney Bristow in the popular show

Jennifer Garner has delighted fans by sharing a sweet snap of her reunion with Alias co-stars Victor Garber and Ron Rifkin on Sunday.

The mum-of-three met up with the two actors during a trip to New York City over the weekend and took to her Instagram Stories to mark the occasion.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner wows in unexpected cheerleading video

Sharing a photo of the actress sandwiched between her friends with one arm around Ron's shoulder and the other linked with Victor's, she wrote: "Ron Rifkin and Victor Garber are the best part of a day in N.Y.C. I love them," alongside a red heart emoji.

In a second photo, the actress can be seen smiling at Victor while they pose for a selfie, while a third snap shows Ron with his arms around Jennifer.

Fans were delighted to see the trio back together again, with one fan emotionally tweeting: "I can't stand this reunion," alongside crying face emojis, while another reshared the photos, simply writing: "Jennifer Garner, Victor Garber and Ron Rifkin ALIAS series reunion."

Jennifer reunited with her former co-stars Victor Garber and Ron Rifkin

The three actors starred in the sci-fi thriller for its entire run from 2001 to 2006, with Jennifer portraying CIA double agent Sydney Bristow, while Victor played her father, Jack Bristow, and Ron played Arvin Sloane.

The action series, which also starred Bradley Cooper, was received very well among fans and critics alike during the five years it was on air and even won Jennifer several awards for her performance, including a Screen Actors Guild and a Golden Globe.

Jennifer starred in the series for five years

The sweet reunion comes just days after Jennifer shared a heartwarming message to her father, Billy, to mark his birthday on Thursday. The 13 Going on 30 actress shared a snap of the pair and wrote in the caption: "Happy birthday. Billy Jack Garner, son of George Floyd and Exie Mae. Eagle Scout. @tamu Corps Cadet and Ross Volunteer. Class of 1960. Union Carbide Chemical Engineer for close to 40 years. Beloved member of Christ Church United Methodist for 47 years. Adored father to my sisters and me for 53 years. Sweet on our mom for 57 years and counting."

