Jennifer Garner pulls out of latest TV project amid family wedding

While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez continue to bask in the joy of their second wedding, the mother of the former's three kids Jennifer Garner is keeping busy.

She wasn't able to attend the second wedding with her children due to her conflicting shooting schedules in Texas for her upcoming series.

However, it was recently revealed that she unfortunately had to end up dropping out of another project she was part of, affecting its fate entirely.

Deadline reported earlier in the week that the star was forced to pull out of JJ Abrams' series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends on Apple TV due to scheduling conflicts.

As a result, the series was dropped by the network altogether, although the production company, Bad Robot, have revealed that they intend to find another home for it.

The show is based off of Amy Silverstein's memoir of the same name, detailing how she relied on her friends and their bonds while waiting for a second life-saving heart transplant.

The actress is currently filming for The Last Thing He Told Me in Texas, another series slated for release on Apple TV.

It is based on a 2021 mystery-thriller novel by Laura Dave and also stars Angourie Rice and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, following "a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared."

The book's synopsis explains: "Before Owen Michaels disappears, he smuggles a note to his beloved wife of one year: Protect her. Despite her confusion and fear, Hannah Hall knows exactly to whom the note refers—Owen’s sixteen-year-old daughter, Bailey.

"Bailey, who lost her mother tragically as a child. Bailey, who wants absolutely nothing to do with her new stepmother. As Hannah’s increasingly desperate calls to Owen go unanswered, as the FBI arrests Owen’s boss, as a US marshal and federal agents arrive at her Sausalito home unannounced, Hannah quickly realizes her husband isn’t who he said he was. And that Bailey just may hold the key to figuring out Owen’s true identity and why he really disappeared."

