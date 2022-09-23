Hannah Hargrave
Yes Day actress Jennifer Garner has revealed her unbelievable new home in the wake of fresh engagement reports
Jennifer Garner regularly gives fans a look at her luxury kitchen with her Pretend Cooking Show but now fans have been introduced to her bathroom - and it's incredible.
The star shared a video of herself having a pampering session from her Pacific Palisades abode which will have blown her social media followers away.
MORE: Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller make rare outing together
Jennifer was dwarfed by the high ceilings, huge raised bath, and shower which was fit for royalty.
WATCH: Jennifer Garner works up a sweat during intense exercise regime in home gym
The mix of wood and light-colored marble gave an expensive and high-end feel but was equally inviting.
Jennifer's glimpse inside her home comes days after there were further reports of an engagement to her boyfriend, John Miller.
MORE: Jennifer Garner pulls out of latest TV project amid family wedding
MORE: Jennifer Garner shares rare glimpse inside home life with her three children
The 50-year-old stepped out near her LA home earlier this week, wearing an off-duty outfit consisting of a black pleated skirt and beige cardigan – but it was her jewelry that stole the show, with the sparkler reported to be an eternity band given to her by her squeeze.
Jennifer's bathroom looks like a 5 star spa
Jennifer has been dating businessman John since 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized. They briefly split in October 2020 before rekindling their romance earlier in 2021.
READ: Jennifer Garner sends emotional message to 'frenemy' after Ben Affleck weds Jennifer Lopez
The 13 Going on 30 actress and father-of-two John have never commented publicly on their relationship, but her former Alias co-star Victor Garber – who married Jen and Ben back in 2005 – shared his opinion on her relationship.
Jennifer was glowing in the video she posted
"I have [met him]. I think he's adorable," Victor told Us Weekly in 2019. "They’re great! What's wonderful is they're taking their time and they are just enjoying each other's company.
"Her priority is her children. That's it. She's focused on that. She's remarkable … She's happy."
Jennifer and her children have been renting a home while their $7.9million build is being completed nearby.
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.