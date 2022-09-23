Jennifer Garner shares jaw-dropping look at expansive bathroom inside $14m home The actress lives in the property with her three children

Jennifer Garner regularly gives fans a look at her luxury kitchen with her Pretend Cooking Show but now fans have been introduced to her bathroom - and it's incredible.

The star shared a video of herself having a pampering session from her Pacific Palisades abode which will have blown her social media followers away.

MORE: Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller make rare outing together

Jennifer was dwarfed by the high ceilings, huge raised bath, and shower which was fit for royalty.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Garner works up a sweat during intense exercise regime in home gym

The mix of wood and light-colored marble gave an expensive and high-end feel but was equally inviting.

Jennifer's glimpse inside her home comes days after there were further reports of an engagement to her boyfriend, John Miller.

MORE: Jennifer Garner pulls out of latest TV project amid family wedding

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares rare glimpse inside home life with her three children

The 50-year-old stepped out near her LA home earlier this week, wearing an off-duty outfit consisting of a black pleated skirt and beige cardigan – but it was her jewelry that stole the show, with the sparkler reported to be an eternity band given to her by her squeeze.

Jennifer's bathroom looks like a 5 star spa

Jennifer has been dating businessman John since 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized. They briefly split in October 2020 before rekindling their romance earlier in 2021.

READ: Jennifer Garner sends emotional message to 'frenemy' after Ben Affleck weds Jennifer Lopez

The 13 Going on 30 actress and father-of-two John have never commented publicly on their relationship, but her former Alias co-star Victor Garber – who married Jen and Ben back in 2005 – shared his opinion on her relationship.

Jennifer was glowing in the video she posted

"I have [met him]. I think he's adorable," Victor told Us Weekly in 2019. "They’re great! What's wonderful is they're taking their time and they are just enjoying each other's company.

"Her priority is her children. That's it. She's focused on that. She's remarkable … She's happy."

Jennifer and her children have been renting a home while their $7.9million build is being completed nearby.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.