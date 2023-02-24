Michael Weatherly's son looks just like him as he models Bull glasses in too-cute photo The former NCIS star is a proud father to his three children

If Michael Weatherly ever decides to hang up his acting skills, there's a replacement hot on his heels in the form of his adorable son, Liam.

The nine-year-old well and truly stole the show in a photo the former NCIS star shared on Twitter last year in which he was dressed up just like his famous dad.

In the image, Liam wore a pair of Michael's thick-rimmed glasses and smiled for the camera.

He captioned the post which also featured his wife, Bojana Janković: "Liam Weatherly tries #Bull glasses @BullCBS."

Michael's lookalike son was adorable in the snapshot as he mimicked his father's character, on the show - which is loosely based on the early career of TV's Dr Phil. The father-of-three took on the role just months after bowing out of NCIS.

He starred as fan favourite Tony DiNozzo on the Mark Harmon-led series for 13 seasons between 2003 and 2016, meaning he's barely had a break from work for almost two decades.

Michael's son looked just like him with his Bull glasses on

With Bull now finished, there is a possibility that Michael could return to NCIS, which would delight his fans.

The show's executive producer Steven D. Binder is certainly on board with the idea. In a recent interview with TV Insider, he was full of enthusiasm when asked about a DiNizzo comeback.

He said: "I absolutely would love to do something like that. That's going to depend on Michael Weatherly.

Michael has enjoyed having plenty of time to travel with his family

"He and I have talked over the years about it and he was always on Bull and [since] he was on Bull, it just seemed weird and not right," he continued, adding that if it does happen, it won't be anytime soon.

As he explained: "The last conversation I had with him was that he's going to take some time off and rest because he went from a very difficult schedule on NCIS to headlining his own show for six years, through COVID."

There has been some excitement in the NCIS world lately though, with rumors of a potential spin-off show starring both Michael and his former co-star Cote de Pablo following the cancelation of NCIS: Los Angeles.

Watch this space!

