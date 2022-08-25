Lisa Armstrong 'disapproving' of Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez’s surprising new looks for Strictly The pair certainly had fun in the costume and makeup departments!

The Strictly Come Dancing costume and makeup departments were full of giggles on Thursday after Gorka Marquez and Giovanni Pernice rocked some serious new locks - much to the 'disapproval' of the show’s head makeup artist, Lisa Armstrong!

In the clip, which Gorka shared to his Instagram Stories, the pair are sporting lavish wigs and costumes with Lisa crossly shaking her head at the pair of them in the background. In the clip, a voice can be heard getting the pair’s attention, saying: "Guys? Guys. It's better. But it's time to get into costume now yeah?"

WATCH: Lisa Armstrong jokily disapproves of Gio and Gorka's costumes

Another member of the team can be seen walking into shot to look at the pair of them before bursting into peals of laughter. We don’t know about you, but we wish we were on the Strictly crew too!

Giovanni clearly has a lot of love for his fellow Strictly pros, as he also recently wished his "partner in crime," Kai Widdrington, happy birthday - with yet another costume! In the clip, Giovanni is dressed up as Jasmine while Kai looks brilliant as Aladdin, and the pair looked at each other in a jokingly loving manner as they mimed along to the duet.

Fans were loving the clip, which was originally shared on Kai’s TikTok account, with one commenting: "It’s Goo’s wave that gets me. Love it." Another person added: "It sure is an unbelievable sight."

The pros are back in Strictly rehearsals - but will Giovanni remain as the reigning champ?

The group are now back to rehearsals as the biggest group of pros in the show’s history, with 20 dancers taking part with both celebrity partners and in the group dances. We can’t wait to see what’s in store!

