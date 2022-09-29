Kevin Costner's John Dutton gears up for huge change in Yellowstone season five trailer The new season will premiere in November

The full length trailer for Yellowstone season five is here, meaning that the countdown until new episodes of the hit Western drama arrive is officially on!

The upcoming episodes will reunite viewers with our favourite family of Montana cattle ranchers, The Duttons - and it looks like they're ready for war! In the clip, Kevin Costner's John Dutton is shown being sworn in as Governor after successfully winning the support of the community, but it appears that all is not well. Check out the trailer below…

WATCH: See the brand new trailer for Yellowstone season five

A rapid-fire montage shows all of the other key players in the series - Kelly Reilly's Beth, Cole Hauser's Rip, Luke Grimes' Kayce, Wes Bentley's Jamie and Gil Birmingham's Thomas Rainwater - and hints that there are more conflicts to come. The trailer then ends with the ominous statement "Power has a price" flashing onscreen.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement and quickly began discussing the trailer on Twitter. "This could be the best season yet! So excited!!" one wrote while another said: "YES!!!! Who else is already counting down the days?!"

John Dutton is shown being sworn in as Montana's new governor

A third fan added: "Oh my sweet Jesus!!!! Could a trailer be any better!!!! Please please please @paramountplus can you show it in the UK at the same time as the US please……."

The first two episodes of the highly anticipated new season will premiere on the Paramount Network in the US in just a few months' time on Sunday 13 November 2022, before being released on streaming site Paramount+ for British fans the following day.

Are you looking forward to the new episodes?

A number of additions have been made to the season five cast, including American Horror Story star Kai Caster, Your Honor's Lilli Kay, country singer Lainey Wilson and Dawn Olivieri - who portrayed Claire Dutton in the prequel series 1883.

It's also been revealed that Josh Lucas will be back to portray Young John Dutton, which hopefully means that we'll see more of the Dutton patriarch's mysterious past, alongside Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein, who play Young Beth Dutton and Young Rip Wheeler.

On top of all that, Jacki Weaver will also be back and Mo Brings Plenty and Wendy Moniz, who have been recurring on the show since the start, have been promoted to series regulars for the new season.

