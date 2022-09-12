Yellowstone boss shares warning about season 5's opening episode

Yellowstone is the show that everyone is talking about at the moment, and it’s easy to see why! The series about a family’s Montana ranch - and all of the drama that goes with - has been renewed for a fifth season due to its huge popularity - and executive producer David C Glasser has warned fans to expect the unexpected from episode one.

Speaking to TV Insider, David said: "Episode one will immediately surprise everybody — where our story starts and what has happened." Are we expecting a time jump, and will things have changed drastically for our beloved characters? We can’t wait to find out!

WATCH: Yellowstone debuts tense season five trailer

Meanwhile, fans were certainly left somewhat confused after it was confirmed that Q'orianka Kilcher would be coming back to the hit show.

Q'orianka plays ruthless attorney Angela Blue Thunder, who was last seen in the show's third season back in 2020. Viewers were left confused following Angela's absence in season four, with one Reddit user posting: "What happened to Angela Blue Thunder? It seemed like she was going to become a bigger character. But we didn't even see her in season four at all."

Another added: "I just thought about this watching the marathon… she had so much potential," while a third commented: "She fell into a plot hole."

Are you excited for season five?

The actress made headlines in July when she was charged with two felony counts of workers' compensation insurance fraud. The 32-year-old allegedly collected disability benefits from the state of California after working on the drama's third season.

In a press release issued in July, the California Department of Insurance stated that the star had told doctors she was unable to work due to an injury on her neck and right shoulder and reportedly collected $96,838 in disability benefits from 14 October 2019 through 9 September 2020. Q'orianka pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on 27 May 2022.

