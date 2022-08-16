Yellowstone star Kevin Costner hints at John Dutton's fate in season five following death rumors New episodes of the Western drama are on the way

Kevin Costner has been keeping television fans entertained as the Dutton patriarch, John Dutton, on the hugely popular Paramount drama Yellowstone since 2018.

But now, speaking in a new interview, the award-winning actor has opened up about whether the show's upcoming fifth season could finally see his character meet his maker after so many close shaves with death.

As fans will know, John has managed to survive many life-threatening situations, including being shot in a drive-by shooting and having a tumour suddenly burst in his stomach - and it seems that Kevin wants his character to keep up his streak of good luck!

When asked whether the return of actor Josh Lucas as a younger version of his character could potentially signal the end of the road for his older version, he responded: "I don't want to die… just too much to do. In terms of this story, I don't know where that's gonna go… I haven't really thought about it."

Are you excited for season five of the Western drama?

"Everybody dies, but it's how you live," he joked before adding that he has no idea how or when Yellowstone will wrap things up as showrunner Taylor Sheridan has not divulged with him his plans for the future beyond season five.

He said: "I don't [know how Yellowstone will end] because I think probably, in some way, we're making it up even if we say we know. if we say we know it, is that really what it means? I think what comes on the page will be the thing that I look at."

As well as Josh Lucas, who plays the Dutton leader in flashback sequences, a number of other additions have been made to the season five cast, including American Horror Story star Kai Caster, Your Honor's Lilli Kay, country singer Lainey Wilson and Dawn Olivieri - who portrayed Claire Dutton in prequel series 1883.

On top of all that, Jacki Weaver will also be back and Mo Brings Plenty and Wendy Moniz, who have been recurring on the show since the start, have been promoted to series regulars for the new season, which is set to make its return to screens on Sunday 13 November 2022.

