Yellowstone star Kevin Costner named top TV earner along with Mahershala Ali

Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner has been named one of TV's top earners.
Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner has been named one of TV's top earners. Mahershala Ali and Kevin were both named by Variety as reportedly receiving $1.3 million per episode for their hit shows, The Pilot and Yellowstone, respectively.
Apple TV+ has the highest number of entries on the list while Fox is the only network, with Angela Bassett - who was confirmed in 2021 to be receiving $450,000 per episode, and is also an executive producer on their first responder drama 9-1-1 - their top earner.
The list confirms she is the highest paid actress of color on TV in 2022. Her co-star Peter Krause was also on the list, allaegefly earning around $350,000 an episode.
Elisabeth Moss is the only woman making over $1 million per episode, for her work in Shining Girls, while it is thought that Yellowstone spin-off stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will each receive $1 million.
Oscar winners like Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto are reportedly raking in around $750,000 per episode for series such as their Apple TV+ show WeCrashed, while at the lower end of the spectrum, Umbrella Academy stars Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min banded together to ensure equal pay, with all six receiving $80,000.
Yellowstone's fifth season will return later in 2022 after becoming a pandemic smash hit for Paramount. The spin-off 1883 on Paramount+ was also critically acclaimed, and two more spin-offs, including 1923, have been announced.
9-1-1 will return to TV screens on 19 September for its sixth season.
"For season six we want to go back to basics, which is a little of what we did in the back half of season five. We want to have more fun with the characters - we didn't get to really do that this year," executive producer Kristin Reidel told HELLO!
"Also, I think I'd like to see us mixing it up and not alway having Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) together; let's do some stories with Chimney and Eddie! That's the hope for next season to just mix it up, and have fun with our people."