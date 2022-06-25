Yellowstone star Kevin Costner shares huge update on new project away from show The John Dutton actor has a new role

Kevin Costner announced a few months back that he is set to temporarily step away from his role as 'America's Dad' John Dutton in the smash-hit series Yellowstone for a brand new historical Western drama that he will both direct and star in.

MORE: Kevin Costner explains surprising success of 'haunting' Yellowstone

And now we've just got a major update on the film, which is titled Horizon, from the man himself!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kevin Costner has played the leading role in Yellowstone since 2018

The 67-year-old, who will get back behind the camera for the first time in almost 20 years to bring to life his own tale about America's wild west, told Variety that the project is now being planned as "four different movies" that will be dropped throughout the course of 12 months.

MORE: Yellowstone: everything we know about season five so far

MORE: Yellowstone spinoff series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren gets name change - here's wh

"They're all different films that all connect, so you're watching a saga of these storylines that are happening," he said while in London this week at the launch of Paramount+ UK.

He continued: "And every three months, one will come out. If you're interested in those characters, the hope is that you'll really want to watch the next one, but it won't be in hour segments."

Teasing what viewers can expect from Horizon, he said: "It's a really beautiful story; it's a hard story. It really involves a lot of women, to be honest. There are a lot of men in it, too, but the women are really strong in Horizon." He added that the first film is set to begin shooting this fall, with the follow-ups planned for April 2023.

MORE: Meet Yellowstone star Kevin Costner's wife and children

The upcoming film - or films - will hopefully not interrupt Kevin's shooting schedule for Yellowstone too much and perhaps follow in the footsteps of his 1990 directorial debut, Dances with Wolves, and his most recent film, 2003's Open Range, which were both huge hits with critics and audiences alike.

Dances with Wolves earned the Hollywood star Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director, among many other accolades, making it one of the most honored films of the year.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.