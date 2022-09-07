Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner reveals surprising reason he won't let his family watch the show The actor has a large brood

Kevin Costner has been a huge Hollywood name for years, but the actor has found a new fanbase since he began starring in the hugely popular Paramount drama Yellowstone in 2018.

But did you know that the 67-year-old actor has a very good reason why he won't ever let his family - including wife Christine Baumgartner and seven children - tune into the Western drama? And we have to say, we're not surprised!

Kevin has been married to model-turned-handbag-designer Christine Baumgartner since 2004 and the couple share three children together: Cayden, 15, Hayes, 13, and Grace, 12.

However, Kevin is also father to daughters Annie, 37, and Lily, 35 and son Joe, 34 whom he welcomed while married to his first wife Cindy Silva. On top of that, Kevin also has a 26-year-old son named Liam whom we fathered with a woman with whom he had a brief relationship between marriages.

Kevin considers the western drama "too naughty" for his children

Despite his brood being large enough to give the Duttons a run for their money, Kevin has revealed that none of them have watched the show. When asked whether his wife and kids are deeply invested in the show like millions of the cable show's fans, he told Extra: "It's too naughty for them to see and they probably do figure out how to see it. But it's got some nasty little bits that are good fun for everybody else."

The Dances With Wolves actor did say that he is looking forward to his family discovering other projects, adding: "Listen, a lot of my movies have some of those themes, so they're going to find them in the course of their life. I hope they find Fandango. I hope they figure out what I've been doing with my life. I'm their dad for sure."

Kevin made similar comments back in 2020 when speaking to Entertainment Tonight. At the time, he said of the terrifying season three premiere: "It's pretty racy. I got to watch it and make sure what got left in and what got cut out before they see it."

