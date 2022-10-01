Love Island fans were shocked when Laura Whitmore announced in August 2022 that she would not be returning to host the ITV2 reality show in 2023, but it wasn't long before many began wondering which celebrity would take the reins.

One name in the running is Maya Jama who, according to The Sun, has been tipped as Laura's confirmed replacement. The outlet states that Maya is set to be heading out to South Africa for the winter version of the show whilst final preparations are being made.

WATCH: Love Island 2022 names Ekin-Su and Davide as champions

So is Maya Jama the new Love Island host? The TV presenter has not confirmed the news herself publicly. HELLO! has reached out to ITV for comment.

However, what is certain is that Maya would suit the role down to the ground. The 28-year-old is a familiar face on screens up and down the country and has become one of the biggest presenters in the UK.

Maya Jama is one of the biggest presenters in the UK

Maya earned her stripes while working on a prime time slot for London-based radio station Rinse FM for her own show called #DriveWithMaya. She began her stint on Rinse FM in 2014 and remained a part of the team until 2017.

In the meantime, Maya's TV career took off. In 2014, she joined MTV to work as a host on the show, The Wrap Up. By the time 2017 arrived, she had worked with the Brit Awards and hosted their red carpet coverage of the event as well as working on the pre-Brit Awards parties.

Maya Jama is tipped as the next Love Island presenter

That same year, Maya landed a job as co-presenter on the game show Cannonball alongside Freddie Flintoff, Frankie and Radzi Chinyanganya. By November, she became the youngest person to co-host the MOBO Awards on Channel 5.

Since then, her career has gone from strength to strength and Maya has continued to rack up the presenting credits. She's also known for her work on shows like Walk The Line, Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star and Soccer Aid.

Laura Whitmore will not be back to host the show in 2023

And Maya's no stranger to hosting dating programmes either. The star previously fronted MTV's True Love or True Lies, which saw six couples go head to head to prove whose relationship is best. Could the next stop be the iconic Majorcan villa?

It seems fans are more than thrilled by the idea of Maya as the next host of Love Island. One person wrote on Twitter shortly after Laura's announcement: "Maya Jama should host love island. She was in the line-up of who would host it when Caroline Flack left before the first winter one started." Another added: "Petition for @MayaJama to be the new love island host #loveisland."

