Love Island star announces surprise baby news

Love Island star Amy Hart, 28, is expecting her first child with partner Sam Rason – and she announced the special news live on Loose Women on Monday.

The reality TV star has previously shared her egg-freezing journey on the ITV show, after discovering she may experience early menopause, but she has conceived naturally with her boyfriend.

The original plan for Amy was to harvest her eggs and go through IVF on her own to become a mother, but then she met the love of her life

Amy and Sam shared their baby scan on the show, revealing the baby could be 12-14 weeks and that will be properly confirmed at their next scan.

The star also shared her story online

The star looked glowing in a cobalt blue, form-fitting dress, showing off a tiny hint of a baby bump. She styled her blonde tresses in curls and teamed her hairdo with a warm makeup look.

Sam joined Amy on the panel to talk about the exciting news, including plans for the next scans and the birth.

Amy revealed that they are not going to be finding out the sex of the baby, as she admitted she always spoils surprises in life so this will be the one surprise she can actually have.

The star has her sights set on a home birth, but her partner "isn't so sure". So we shall see!

Amy Hart is expecting her first baby

Amy famously had a tough time on Love Island, with her Curtis Pritchard heartbreak but now she's so loved up and thrilled with her news.

There have been a few islanders who found love on the show who then went on to have babies together. Alex and Olivia Bowen have a son called Abel and Jessica Shears and Dom Weaver are parents to two young children. Plus, Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are also on baby number two. It's baby fever!

