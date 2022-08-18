Love Island’s Adam Collard 'aggressively’ attacked on night out - details The reality show star had been on a night out with his partner, Paige Thorne

Love Island star Adam Collard is set to be "extremely shaken up" following an incident in a nightclub in Newcastle where he was "aggressively attacked", according to The Sun.

The newspaper reported that Adam was on a night out with his partner, Paige Thorne, when he was harassed by a group of men, with one reportedly ripping his shirt during the incident.

WATCH: Luca and Jacques discuss Paige and Adam's relationship

A spokesperson for the reality TV show contestant said: "Adam was trying to enjoy a quiet night in his hometown with friends when a large group of men began aggressively harassing them. Despite several attempts to diffuse the situation, the men continued to become more aggressive and started physically attacking Adam.

"Understandably, Adam and his friends were extremely shaken up by the situation and felt it was best to leave and were safely escorted by the security team outside. No further action has been taken."

Adam was said to be shaken up by the situation

An eyewitness added: "It happened shortly after midnight. Adam and Paige were just on a night, it wasn’t an official appearance or anything. Everyone was trying to crowd him and I think they were trying to crowd Paige and Adam wasn’t happy at all which was understandable. Then people started to rip his top off and it all kicked off. It’s no surprise he wanted to defend himself and was obviously looking out for Paige as well."

Adam has yet to speak about the incident on his social media channels, and instead shared a clip of Paige chatting about their Love Island experience, where she joked about him going into the villa. We’re glad that he is doing okay after the scary incident!

