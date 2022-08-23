Love Island Luca Bish admits to controlling behaviour: 'I realised I was wrong' 

Love Island’s Luca Bish has spoken about his behaviour in the villa, admitting that he was wrong in how he handled some of the situations on the show.

RELATED: Gemma Owen spotted in Marks & Spencer wearing stylish £27 jeans

The former reality show contestant was met with a considerable backlash and spoke about his reaction to watching the footage back, including his so-called 'controlling' behaviour towards Gemma, and his treatment of Tasha.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Luca and Jacques discuss Paige and Adam's relationship

Speaking to Grazia, he said: "With my controlling behaviour it took me watching it back to realise what I had done but with the Tasha situation, I realised I took it too far whilst I was still in there. When you've got a girl crying, I realised I was wrong. For once in my life, I thought - you need to shut up now, your opinions aren't needed."

He continued: "Watching it back, I can hold my hands up and agree with [people's comments]. There are parts where I'm thinking this is not how I behave on the outside world. Why did I do that?"

Luca said his behaviour in the villa was different to the outside world

Luca continued to explain that he struggled with the continuous challenges in the villa after realising that he just wanted to be with Gemma and get to know her more.

READ: Love Island's Gemma Owen's garden at £4million mansion could rival a royal residence

MORE: Gemma Owen's slinky black dress for the Love Island reunion show is back in stock - but hurry

Meanwhile, his other half has received some very exciting news as she has signed a deal with Pretty Little Thing as a brand ambassador. Speaking to the MailOnline about the news, she said: "This really is a dream come true for me. I wore PrettyLittleThing throughout my time on the show and now being announced as one of their newest ambassadors alongside some incredible talent including Love Island alumni is really special."

She added: "The team has been amazing and I'm excited to get to work and start designing some collections for you all."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.