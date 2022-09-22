Monster: what happened to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer? 

Viewers have been horrified by Netflix’s newest series DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which follows the story of one of America’s most notorious serial killers Jeffrey Dahmer - and how he managed to get away with killing 17 men and boys over a 13-year period from 1978 to 1991. So how was he apprehended, and what happened to him? Find out here…

Dahmer was eventually apprehended in 1991 after inviting a young man, Tracy Edwards, back to his home to pose for photos. While at the apartment, Dahmer attempted to handcuff Tracy, who managed to fight his way out of the apartment and escape after being there for five years.

After requesting a police officer release him from the one cuff around his wrist, two police officers visited Dahmer’s apartment and discovered polaroids of dismembered bodies in the bedroom, as well as skulls, dismembered body parts and even a dismembered head in the fridge. After initially resisting arrest, Dahmer was apprehended and gave a full, detailed confession.

Jeffrey was killed in 1994

He pled guilty but insane for 16 murders - but was found guilty and sane and sentenced to life imprisonment. He began his prison sentence on 1 May 1992. On 28 November 1994, the 34-year-old was found with another inmate having been beaten in what would be a fatal attack in the prison gym bathroom.

Both Jeffrey and his fellow inmate, Jesse Anderson, were beaten by Christopher Scarver, who despite claiming he had no plans to attack the two of them, had hidden a metal bar in his gym clothes.

He was cremated under a year later, with his brain initially held back as his mother, Joyce, wanted it to be medically examined to see if a biological reason behind his crimes could be found. However, it was also cremated. No services were held.

