Netflix viewers dub Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story "most disturbing" true crime series ever

As you would expect from Ryan Murphy, the creator of American Horror Story and Ratched, Netflix's new true-crime drama Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has had viewers gripped.

The ten-part drama stars Evan Peters as one of America's most notorious serial killers Jeffrey Dahmer and reveals how he carried out his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade - and due to the series' compelling performances and dark storyline, many viewers have had a strong reaction to the show.

In fact, audiences have taken to Twitter in their droves to share just how unsettled they were while watching the drama. As one person wrote: "Dahmer on Netflix might be the most disturbing and infuriating show I’ve watched in my life."

"This was quite possibly the most frightening and disturbing show I have ever watched. Evan Peters BETTER receive an Emmy for his performance as Dahmer. The acting, cinematography, and soundtrack made this show extremely intense, but incredible. Watch it if you enjoy true crime," someone else said.

"I know the history of Jeffrey Dahmer pretty well, but this show on Netflix is still disturbing as hell. Evan Peters is phenomenal," another added, while many more stressed how "dark" and "twisted" the show is compared to others.

"If anyone thinks that the Dahmer series was made to glorify another serial killer, it definitely doesn't. It left me with tears in my eyes and had me sick to my stomach, and 100% paints him as the monster he was."

Will you be tuning in? The synopsis for the series reads: "Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer gruesomely took the lives of seventeen innocent victims. DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a series that exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America's most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade."

