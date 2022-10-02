Call the Midwife delights fans with behind-the-scenes snap from Christmas special Are you looking forward to the new episode?

Call the Midwife has delighted fans with a new behind-the-scenes snap from the upcoming Christmas Special episode.

Taking to the show's official Instagram page, the period drama shared a joyous snap of Helen George, Leonie Elliott and Megan Cusack in character as Trixie, Lucille and Nancy throwing snowballs.

The caption read: "Hello all! Today we're delighted to give you this first behind-scenes photo peek at the new Call the Midwife Christmas Special!!!

"And for their first Christmas photo session, our cast – Leonie Elliott (Lucille), Helen George (Trixie) and Megan Cusack (Nancy) – subjected our poor photographer to a fine British tradition – the snowball fight!"

The show went on to reveal that the upcoming festive episode is looking "fantastic" thanks to the team's "hard work".

"We just can't wait to show you more," the drama's account added. "So stay tuned to this page, as we start to get ready for our brand new special, and Series 12!!!"

The series released a new behind-the-scenes snap

Fans were delighted with the update and took to the comments section to express their excitement. One person wrote: "Oh can't wait so looking forward to this episode," while another added: "Yay! Can't wait!!"

A third commented: "Oh I am so looking forward to this!!!"

So what can fans expect from the Christmas special?

The show's creator Heidi Thomas recently revealed that fans can expect the beloved BBC drama to revisit a storyline from season four concerning the thalidomide tragedy.

Back in season four, Rhonda Mullucks was prescribed thalidomide by Dr Turner to help with her morning sickness and her daughter was born with birth defects in season six as a result.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, earlier this summer, Heidi said that the Mullucks family will return to Poplar, with Rhonda set to have another baby. The 60-year-old creator explained that the new pregnancy "puts them under a certain amount of pressure and gives them a lot to worry about".

Liz White will return as Rhonda Mullucks in the Christmas special

She added: "We haven't actually been with that family for five years, so we're picking up the pieces for them and it makes for a very special Christmas special."

The writer also dropped a hint that Nurse Lucille will be grappling with some tough times ahead.

"Looking forward to Christmas and beyond Christmas, something rather wonderful happens to Trixie," she began, before adding: "Lucille has to contend with a reasonable amount of sadness, and what else can I say? We have a new nun coming to join the line-up, Sister Veronica."

