Call the Midwife's Stephen McGann teases major change for Dr Turner in new series

Call the Midwife star Stephen McGann has teased a potential fashion change for Doctor Turner in the upcoming season of the period drama.

Taking to his Twitter page, the actor retweeted a post from an account called 70s Fashion which shared two snaps of men's clothing adverts from the period, with a male model donning patterned bodysuits.

Stephen jokingly captioned the post: "Dr Turner's 1970s is going to be [flame emojis]."

The bold bodysuits are a far cry from Dr Turner's usual sophisticated shirt and tie look. Fans were quick to comment on the hilarious tweet, with one person writing: "Avert your eyes Shelagh…The first and last time Dr T shops for himself, brownie points for attempting, however," while another added: "Viewership will increase two-fold."

A third fan commented: "Good grief no, save us from those hideous things again!!"

Fans reacted to Stephen's hilarious post

Stephen's humorous post comes just days after it was revealed that filming for season 12 was paused following an incident on set when a baby reportedly fell ill and was rushed to hospital.

According to The Sun, three ambulances arrives on the site of production, with a resident living near the filming location saying: "I saw three ambulances whizz past. I was shocked. It looked like something you'd see on a TV show but it was obviously a real incident being taken incredibly seriously.

"We never see anything like this happening in this part of the world. Everyone was talking about it."

It's been reported that the youngster has since been discharged and is now recovering at home.

The new series, which will be set in the year 1968, is set to arrive on screens in early 2023. Chatting about the new episodes in a recent interview, creator Heidi Thomas revealed that the season will revisit a previous storyline which will welcome Rhonda Mullucks back to Poplar.

Rhonda will return to Poplar in the new series

Viewers first met Rhonda in season four when she sought help from Dr Turner for her symptoms of morning sickness. He prescribed her thalidomide, which resulted in her daughter, Susan, being born with birth defects.

Heidi told RadioTimes.com that Rhonda is set to have another baby in season 12, explaining that the new pregnancy "puts them under a certain amount of pressure and gives them a lot to worry about".

She added: "We haven't actually been with that family for five years, so we're picking up the pieces for them and it makes for a very special Christmas special."

