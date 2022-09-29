Escape to the Chateau star shares glimpse at upcoming series with new photos The Channel 4 show is filming new episodes

The cast and crew of Escape to the Chateau are back together filming new episodes for a brand new series. And now, Dick Strawbridge's son, James, has shared a glimpse with fans of what's to come.

James, who revealed his appearance on the upcoming show earlier this month, took to Instagram to share a series of videos and photos from his time in France where he's filming with his family.

One video, posted on his social media on Wednesday, saw the chef and TV star address his followers directly and he informed them of their plans: "So I'm just doing some menu planning, I've been set a few missions by my dad and Angela, we've got cocktail development happening this evening and planning a menu for a very special feast."

James also posted on his Instagram some snaps from behind the scenes. He wrote in the caption: "Exciting trip this week to cook up a storm with my dad @strawbridge.dick for a very special walled garden feast…

James Strawbridge is at his dad's Chateau filming for the new series

"I may also be making a cheeky cocktail with Angela and getting Arthur to help out in the kitchen." He added: "Keep an eye on my Insta stories for a few BTS videos and photos of the action."

Meanwhile, James' dad, Dick, who has been a regular on the programme since it began in 2015, recently informed fans of the Chateau's calendar, announcing they had hosted the last wedding of the season.

The father-and-son duo have filmed together for TV a number of times

Taking to Twitter, the former army officer shared a stunning snap of the moat surrounding the chateau alongside the caption: "Slight nip in the air and the first mist on the moat… that said it's a beautiful day and we have the last wedding of our season so it'll be busy!"

Fans were quick to wish the couple good luck in the comments, with one person writing: "What a beautiful view, good luck to you all on your last wedding," another said: "Beautiful, hope the wedding went well."

