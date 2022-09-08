Escape to the Chateau: All you need to know about Dick's TV star son James Strawbridge James fronts his own BBC show

Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge is a man of many talents but is perhaps best known for renovating his stunning 19th-century French abode along with his wife Angel on the popular Channel 4 show.

But did you know that the former army officer has a grown-up son who is also a TV star? Find out all about chef and presenter James Strawbridge here…

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal incredible discovery while restoring roof

Who is Dick Strawbridge's son?

Dick Strawbridge's son James, whom he welcomed during his first marriage to Brigit Strawbridge Howard, is a Cornish chef, author and food photographer.

The 38-year-old, who lives on the south Cornish coast with his wife Holly and their three young children, has written ten books about "artisan crafts, preserving food and traditional skills," according to his website.

James even hosts his own food show, Strawbridge Over The Drawbridge, which began airing on BBC One Northern Ireland earlier this month. The programme sees the chef visit some of the region's most magnificent country estates where he discovers their rich histories before cooking up a storm which reflects the essence of each place.

James hosts Strawbridge Over The Drawbridge on BBC One Northern Ireland

When he's not busy developing new recipes, James can be found working for a wide range of food and drink brands from his garden photography studio and development kitchen.

Fans have often pointed out that James is the spitting image of his father, whom he often posts about on his Instagram account along with snaps of his delicious recipes.

Creativity clearly runs in the family as James' sister, Charlotte, is a portrait photographer and contemporary artist. The 36-year-old often posts images of her stunning artwork on her social media profiles.

Dick and his son, James

Dick also shares two children with his current wife Angel, nine-year-old Arthur and eight-year-old Dorothy. The pair often get involved with their parents' work, featuring heavily on their Channel 4 show as well as joining them on their hugely successful Dare to Do It tour.

