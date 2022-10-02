Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova shares special milestone with daughter Mila ahead of live show The Strictly Come Dancing professional prefers to keep her daughter out of the spotlight

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nadiya Bychkova delighted fans on Saturday night after sharing a heartwarming photograph alongside her six-year-old daughter, Mila.

The Slovenian ballroom dancer took a moment away from the spotlight to embrace her little girl, who watched her mum dance live on Strictly for the first time. Posting the special milestone to Instagram, Nadiya wrote: "What a special moment to have my baby girl here [heart emoji] and my beautiful mum (didn’t get a picture with mummy… next time)".

"The first time at the studio for my daughter. So exciting. Loved having her here!" said Nadiya, adding: "Now let’s Samba!". The dancer kept her daughter's face hidden in the sweet photograph, as she prefers to keep her six-year-old's identity off social media.

Mila came to watch her mum Nadiya perform live on Strictly for the first time

Nadiya, who is partnered with musician Matt Goss, sparked a flurry of reactions from doting fans who couldn't get enough of the adorable mother-daughter moment.

"Gorgeous pictures, one hugely proud little girl," gushed one fan, as another penned: Wow she’s getting tall!"

"What a wonderful moment to have your daughter and mum support you. I have voted for you as you don’t deserve to be that low on the leader board," a third fan sweetly shared.

Nadiya ended her engagement with Mila's father, footballer Matija Škarabot, back in 2021. Weeks after the breakup, Nadiya was linked to fellow Strictly co-star Kai Widdrington.

Nadiya shares an incredibly close relationship with her daughter Mila

Nadiya and Kai kept their romance out of the spotlight for months, but now it seems the Strictly Come Dancing stars are embracing their relationship after publically sharing several sweet moments on their personal Instagrams.

Following a few days away in Italy in July this year, 32-year-old Nadiya shared a sweet snap of Kai planting a kiss on her cheek while she cuddled up to him after one of his dance shows. "What an opening night [clap emoji]. The proudest girlfriend," she wrote across the image.

Nadiya confirmed the news of their relationship for the first time in April this year, revealing she and Kai had been dating "for a couple of months now".

