How Kaye Adams secretly prepared for Strictly Come Dancing - and Nadia Sawalha can confirm The Loose Women star took to social media

Strictly star Kaye Adams has secretly been preparing for her stint on the show, according to her Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha.

On Sunday, Nadia took to social media with a hilarious video of Kaye prancing around with Judi Love in the kitchen of a stunning cottage where the trio, alongside fellow panellist Jane Moore, enjoyed a relaxing weekend away last year.

WATCH: Kaye Adams secretly prepares for Strictly Come Dancing

Captioning the post, Nadia penned: "This time last year!! [Laughing faces emoji] @1judilove was in @bbcstrictly and me @janepmoore and @kayeadamsofficial went away for the weekend for a bit of R&R! So here we are all a bit [drunk] taking the **** out of kaye for her dreadful dancing!!

She continued:"I never could have imagined that a year later @janepmoore and I would be sitting in the audience beaming with pride and screaming our heads off at how blooming well she danced!!! #bbcstrictly #strictlycomedancing #bbcstrictly2022 #kayeandkai #kaiandkaye #teamspecialk @kaiwidd."

In the clip, Judi and Kaye could be seen strutting their stuff before the comedian shouted "NECK," after which Kaye began to get the hang of her moves - much to the delight of her fellow co-stars as Nadia shouted: "That's it!"

Strictly professional Graziano Di Prima was quick to comment on the funny clip and penned four heart-eyes emojis in the comments section.

Kaye is partnered with Kai Widdrington

Judi also replied writing: "Omggggg," with a string of heart eyes and laughing faces emojis.

Despite her humble beginning Kaye appears to have impressed fans with her fabulous moves as one follower said: "Kaye did soo well, I was shouting at my tv, felt so proud xx."

A second added: "She was amazing!!!!! Bet you’re so proud!!"

On Friday, Kaye and her partner Kai performed a dramatic Tango to Voulez-Vouz by ABBA - and it was sensational, however, the journalist apologised to her partner for a mistake she felt she had made in the routine.

The pair performed a Tango

Talking to host Claudia Winkleman ahead of the scores she said: "I mucked up lots of the steps, I’m so sorry. This man has worked so hard and has been so patient."

Of course, Kai wouldn’t hear her apology, as he said: "The times we have got tough in training and you have dusted it off, you’re a trooper in training… It’s only a minor mistake!" Claudia agreed, reminding Kaye that the judges had said that her "line was beautiful".

