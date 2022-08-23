Kaye Adams heads to Edinburgh just days ahead of Strictly rehearsals The Loose Women star was putting on a show

The latest series of Strictly Come Dancing is just around the corner, but ahead of rehearsals, Kaye Adams headed up to Edinburgh.

READ: Loose Women's Kaye Adams shares 'shock' over unexpected health diagnosis

The Loose Women star is one of the celebs on this year's series, but she's leading a busy life at the moment, as she broadcast a live episode of her podcast, How to be 60, from the Edinburgh Fringe. The star shared a series of clips on her Instagram Stories of herself heading up to the Scottish capital alongside close friend, and co-star, Nadia Sawalha.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kaye Adams shows off her dance moves ahead of Strictly debut

She lightly teased Nadia in the her caption, saying she was a "dodgy character" as they met up in the airport; although Nadia got her back highlighting how long she'd been waiting for her friend.

READ: Loose Women's Kaye Adams reveals 'ugly' fertility comments from doctor

READ: Loose Women's Kaye Adams makes candid confession about home life with partner

However, just before the show, Kaye admitted that she was feeling some "nerves" ahead of the show, despite having felt "relaxed" up until that point. We hope this doesn't happen for her Strictly appearance!

And speaking of Strictly, she is more than prepared for hitting the dancefloor, revealing to her followers that she had gotten a new pair of dance shoes for the event.

Kaye is busy preparing for Strictly

In one clip, she even showed off some of her moves, as she started doing a Charleston swivel that we're certain would impress even Craig Revel Horwood!

SEE: Ruth Langsford, Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams stun in red for epic throwback

MORE: Loose Women stars Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams stun in throwback photo

But although we were impressed, she joked: "Disclaimer: My dancing probably won't have improved by tomorrow so if you're coming for fancy footwork you might want to pass!"

The dance style is popular with Kaye and earlier this month, the TV star shared a video of herself attempting to perform the Charleston, wearing a pair of dancing heels and a chic pencil skirt – and her friends and followers were impressed, with even the professionals jumping in to praise her efforts.

Kaye was joined by close friend Nadia for the trip

"You're gonna have supermodel legs," one fan enthused, while another wrote: "I'm so excited to watch your progression, loving your YES attitude!"

DISCOVER: Andrea McLean pretended to be this Loose Women co-star during height of anxiety

READ: Nadia Sawalha reveals she's desperately missing this Loose Women co-star in sweet post

Strictly pro Karen Hauer commented: "Yes!!! Fantastic student already," to which Kaye replied: "Wow! I am blushing!"

Kaye's Loose Women co-stars were impressed too. Ruth Langsford wrote: "That's not half bad! Don't forget the jazz hands," while Katie Piper commented: "Looking good."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.