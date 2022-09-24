Strictly Come Dancing star Kaye Adams apologises as she 'mucks up' first dance We didn’t notice any mistake Kaye!

Kaye Adams apologised to her dance partner, Kai Widdrington, following her first ever dance on Strictly Come Dancing after admitting that she made mistakes during their routine. After their performance, Kaye and Kai visited presenter Claudia Winkleman ahead of the judges’ scores, where Kaye revealed she’d made a couple of errors during the performance.

She said: "I mucked up lots of the steps, I’m so sorry. This man has worked so hard and has been so patient." Of course, Kai wouldn’t hear her apology, as he said: "The times we have got tough in training and you have dusted it off, you’re a trooper in training… It’s only a minor mistake!" Claudia agreed, reminding Kaye that the judges had said that her "line was beautiful".

Fans were loving the couple’s Tango to Abba’s Voulez-Vous - including Kaye's Loose Women co-stars in the audience! Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "A couple of stumbles and a bit of lagging but a strong start from Kaye. 6/7 area." Another person added: "A few mistakes with nerves which is understandable but I actually liked that from Kaye. Control the nerves and there’s some potential! #Strictly."

Kaye has been full of praise for her partner, previously telling HELLO!: "Jesus Christ, I could have given birth to him. Having known it for two days. I wish I had. He is such a lovely, lovely guy. I'm not even gonna say boy, because he's just a great guy.

"He's so talented, a great sense of humour and he's really made me feel so comfortable, and I didn't think I would be able to feel so comfortable with someone so much younger, but it's just taken out of the equation because he's just a talented professional, really lovely guy and so I'm thrilled."

